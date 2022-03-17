Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0200 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $6,489.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,415,638 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

