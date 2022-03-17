Analysts Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price at $7.38

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 594,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $371.57 million, a PE ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.