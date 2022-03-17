Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $40.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.03 on Monday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.18.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

