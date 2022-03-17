Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,750,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 22,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.90. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

