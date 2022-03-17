Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 518.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Winpak has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

WIPKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

