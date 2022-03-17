Short Interest in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rises By 17.4%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,490,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 35,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.39 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.77 and its 200 day moving average is $310.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

