Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Shriro’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

