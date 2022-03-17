Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Shriro’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.
