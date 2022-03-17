Restore plc (LON:RST) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.70 Per Share

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 452.90 ($5.89) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 459.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 478.25. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 286.15 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a market cap of £619.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.41) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

