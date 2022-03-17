Skycoin (SKY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $194,965.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $194,965.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.33 or 0.06768762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,728.68 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040421 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SKYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.