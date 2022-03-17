Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ARDC opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

