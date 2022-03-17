Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,485 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life makes up about 1.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.