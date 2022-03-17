Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 31,908 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $63,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

