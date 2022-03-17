MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRC. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.92.

MRC stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $966.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 283,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 179,159 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

