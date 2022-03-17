Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.55.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.