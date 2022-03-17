Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,959,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

NYSE BX opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

