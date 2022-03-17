Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 58,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.14 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

