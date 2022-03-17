Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

UBX stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 767,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

