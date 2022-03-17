Autoliv, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $6.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $80.10 on Thursday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 71.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

