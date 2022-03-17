Marketfield Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

