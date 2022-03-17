Marketfield Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises 2.2% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,653,000 after buying an additional 295,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.