SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:S opened at $35.05 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on S. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

