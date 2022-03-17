Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $54.95

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.