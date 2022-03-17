Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. 2,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 211,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $674.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth about $100,115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 154,141 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

