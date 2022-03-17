Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Neutral

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $98.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. City State Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $3,257,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

