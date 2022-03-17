Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

COO stock opened at $407.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.13. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.