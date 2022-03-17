Nord Finance Price Tops $0.96 on Top Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $459,716.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.33 or 0.06781182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,738.53 or 1.00008202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040429 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,187,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

