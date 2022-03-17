Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDOT. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

PDOT stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

