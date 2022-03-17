Morgan Stanley Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $61.50

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Ventas stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after acquiring an additional 237,944 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

