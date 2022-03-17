Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) PT Lowered to $1.70 at Citigroup

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Italk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Italk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Get Italk alerts:

Shares of TALK opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Italk has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

In other Italk news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Italk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Italk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,915,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Italk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Italk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Italk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Italk (Get Rating)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.