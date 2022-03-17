Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.