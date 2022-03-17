Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 77,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 667,437 shares.The stock last traded at $40.77 and had previously closed at $41.03.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Open Text by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

