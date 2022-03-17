Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 60.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.38. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

