Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,590,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 31.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.