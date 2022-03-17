Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.40 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70.

Several research firms recently commented on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.83.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

