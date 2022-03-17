Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DS Smith in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.83.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

