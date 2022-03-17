Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

