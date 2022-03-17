The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Toro has increased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toro to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Toro has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Toro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.