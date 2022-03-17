Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

MASI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.60.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $149.42 on Thursday. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.