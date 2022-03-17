Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.
MASI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.60.
Masimo stock opened at $149.42 on Thursday. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
