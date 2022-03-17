Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

AFL stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

