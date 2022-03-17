Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $57.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.46.

ZG stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $151.10.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

