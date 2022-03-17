Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AAR Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AAR in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the second quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AAR by 77.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 144,706 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AAR by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

