Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,767 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 833,841 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OACB opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

