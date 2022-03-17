Tuttle Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Gesher I Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Separately, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,900,000.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIACU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Gesher I Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.