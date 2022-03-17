Tuttle Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Gesher I Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
Separately, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,900,000.
Shares of NASDAQ GIACU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Gesher I Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gesher I Acquisition (GIACU)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.