Analysts Anticipate Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.37. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 58.27 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 57.35.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

