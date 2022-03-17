Analysts Anticipate Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.37. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consensus Cloud Solutions.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.
Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 58.27 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 57.35.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
