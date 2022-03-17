Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT at $39.42

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

