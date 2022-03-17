Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,764 shares of company stock worth $2,134,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.