Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Sells $13,065.60 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) Director David B. Weiner sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $13,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

INO opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $694.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.