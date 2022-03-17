Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $65.00

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,498. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

