Tuttle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,984 shares during the period. Astrea Acquisition makes up about 1.6% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

