Tuttle Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,687 shares during the period. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II makes up 3.0% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 553,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

